The severe weather threat isn't yet over for our part of Alabama.
A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until noon. The primary threats are the
possibility of tornadoes and wind gusts to 70 mph.
The Alabama counties included in the watch are:
BALDWIN BARBOUR BULLOCK
BUTLER CHAMBERS CLAY
COFFEE CONECUH COOSA
COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE
ELMORE ESCAMBIA GENEVA
HENRY HOUSTON LEE
MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE
RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the
development of tornadoes.
Stay with Alabama News Network for breaking weather alerts on-air and
online.