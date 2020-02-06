Tornado Watch Remains in Effect Until Noon

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff 



The severe weather threat isn't yet over for our part of Alabama.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until noon. The primary threats are the 
possibility of tornadoes and wind gusts to 70 mph.

The Alabama counties included in the watch are:
 BALDWIN              BARBOUR             BULLOCK             
   BUTLER               CHAMBERS            CLAY                
   COFFEE               CONECUH             COOSA               
   COVINGTON            CRENSHAW            DALE                
   ELMORE               ESCAMBIA            GENEVA              
   HENRY                HOUSTON             LEE                 
   MACON                MONTGOMERY          PIKE                
   RANDOLPH             RUSSELL             TALLAPOOSA 

Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the
development of tornadoes.

Stay with Alabama News Network for breaking weather alerts on-air and
online.
Categories: Montgomery, News, South Alabama, Statewide
Tags: , ,

Related Posts