by Alabama News Network Staff

The severe weather threat isn't yet over for our part of Alabama. A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until noon. The primary threats are the possibility of tornadoes and wind gusts to 70 mph. The Alabama counties included in the watch are:

BALDWIN BARBOUR BULLOCK BUTLER CHAMBERS CLAY COFFEE CONECUH COOSA COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE ELMORE ESCAMBIA GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON LEE MACON MONTGOMERY PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Stay with Alabama News Network for breaking weather alerts on-air and online.