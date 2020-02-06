UPDATE: DA Bailey wants Bond Raised and Restraints Against MPS Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse Against 12-Year-Old Student

by Samantha Williams

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey requested that Michael Bradley’s bond be changed from $8,000 to $250,000. Bradley, a teacher at Floyd Middle Magnet, is charged with two counts: One for Sexual Abuse and the other for a School Employee Having Sexual Contact with a Student. Both are Class C felonies with a recommended bail schedule from $2,500 to $15,000, which means a $30,000 max for Bradley as it stands.

District Attorney Bailey said Bradley poses a threat to the community. He asked that Bradley be enjoined and restrained from having any contact with a minor or any member of the victim’s family. Bailey also asked that he be trespassed from schools and childcare facilities.