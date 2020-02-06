Update: Marengo Co. EMA Releases Name of Person Killed in Storm

by Alabama News Network Staff

Marengo County Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin McKinney has confirmed to Alabama News Network the identity of the person killed in an overnight storm.

McKinney says Anita Rembert was killed. She was in a mobile home with Curtis Rembert and three children when the storm hit shortly after 2 a.m.

Curtis Rembert was taken to a hospital with injuries. None of the children were hurt.

It is not clear the family relationship of the five people.

The mobile home was near the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Marengo County Road 54. That’s south of Demopolis.

The National Weather Service is assessing the damage. They say it was caused by winds of around 80 mph. They don’t know if it was a tornado that hit the mobile home.