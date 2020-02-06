WATCH: Alabama News Network Weather Camera May Have Captured Fatal Storm

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama News Network weather camera in Demopolis may have captured the storm that killed a woman early this morning.

Our camera was capturing video shortly after 2 a.m., pointing to the southwest, as the storm approached the city.

WATCH: Video from the Alabama News Network Demopolis Towercam. pic.twitter.com/M8l56tUO2J — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) February 6, 2020

The camera captured intense lightning at the time of the storm.

Emergency officials say the storm hit a mobile home a few minutes later near the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and County Road 54. The woman was inside the mobile home with a man and three children.

The mobile home was destroyed. Emergency officials say the winds may have been as high as 80 mph. They don’t yet know whether it was a tornado that hit.

The HD camera is in downtown Demopolis and had just been added to the Alabama News Network camera network yesterday, hours before the storm hit.