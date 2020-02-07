Colder Today; Warming Trend with Heavy Rain Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: It is much colder day of weather across the state today, we went from severe weather yesterday morning, to snow flurries this morning, but no accumulations or impacts expected as surface temps remain above freezing. The rest of today will feature a gradually clearing sky and cold temps as highs will struggle to reach 50°. Tonight expect a clear and cold night with lows in the 30s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A fast moving wave of energy will skirt across the state tomorrow and we will need to mention the threat for some scattered during the day Saturday. Nothing heavy or widespread, but some folks will see some rain, while many others stay dry. Highs Saturday under sky with more clouds than sun will be in the upper 50s. Sunday should be a nice day with ample sunshine along with a high close to 70 degrees.

WET NEXT WEEK: Moisture begins to return late Sunday, with increasing clouds. Monday now looks to feature increasing rain chances and periods of rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will bring the threat of thunderstorms late Wednesday and Thursday; too early to know if severe thunderstorms will be an issue. However, we will have to monitor rainfall next week as model data output shows an additional 4-8 inches of rain over the next 7 days.

All this heavy rainfall means additional flooding concerns, especially rives and stream which are already near or in flood stage with recent rain. We trend drier toward the end of the week with temperatures remaining above average for mid-February with highs in the 70s.

Have a stupendous Friday!

Ryan