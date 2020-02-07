Cool And Breezy Friday; Scattered Showers Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy, cold, and windy start to the day in central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell into the 30s this morning. Light drizzle and even a few flurries occurred mainly along and north of highway 80 this morning. However, surface temperatures were still in the mid 30s, so there were no impacts to roads. A mix of sun and clouds remains north of highway 80 at midday, but that should gradually clear this afternoon. Elsewhere, abundant sunshine fills the south and southwest Alabama sky. Expect highs only in the upper 40s/low 50s this afternoon with lows falling into the mid/upper 30s Friday night.

Another cold front makes a run at our area early Saturday morning. Scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, perhaps producing a tenth or two of an inch of rain in our area. However, looks like the front sweeps east of our area Saturday afternoon. Expect a quick return to at least partial sunshine by the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday looks nice for this time of year with a mix of sun and clouds, no rain, and highs nearing 70°. Sunday night lows fall into the 50s as clouds increase.

Rain looks likely and widespread for most of next week. Some days feature the chance for thunderstorms also, though severe weather isn’t expected at this point. Monday and Tuesday likely feature some thunderstorms as highs reach the low 70s. Expect mainly rain on Wednesday, though the coverage of rain may not be as high. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday, but at this time there’s low confidence on the evolution of our next storm system. Rain could finally taper off next Friday on Valentine’s Day but showers are still possible.

Models are trending towards the heavier rain occurring to our north near I-20 and I-59 next week. Several inches of rain could fall there between Monday and Friday. However, rain may be lighter in our area over that span. Still, one to two (or slightly more) inches of rain could fall in our area next week.