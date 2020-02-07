Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg to Campaign in Montgomery Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of the Democratic candidates for president is making a stop in the River Region this weekend.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will be at two events Saturday.

According to his campaign spokesperson, Bloomberg will first be at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s annual convention at the Embassy Suites in downtown Montgomery.

After, Bloomberg will be attending an organizing event with supporters at Alabama State University. The doors open to the public at 1:15 PM.

This is Bloomberg’s second visit to Alabama since announcing his candidacy for president.