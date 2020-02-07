Gov. Ivey Urging Employers to to Recruit, Hire Military Veterans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey joined U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington in urging employers to recruit and employ Alabama’s veterans. The U.S. Department of Labor announced earlier this week that it is now accepting applications for the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is designed to encourage employers’ commitment to veteran careers, including hiring, retention, and long-term development. In 2019, the program recognized 427 employers for their dedicated efforts to hire American veterans, including 11 Alabama companies.

“This is a wonderful program that highlights businesses who hire our proud veterans,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Veterans bring so much value to the workplace, and I am committed to ensuring that we are doing all we can to make sure our veterans have every opportunity for meaningful employment.”

The program will recognize employers across three categories: large, medium, and small, and will be available at two levels, platinum or gold, based on the criteria they meet. The criteria and applications are available at www.hirevets.gov. Any employer with at least one employee on staff is eligible to apply. There is no application fee.

“Employers who have this designation will be that much more attractive to veterans seeking work. Many Alabama companies have already taken advantage of this prestigious designation, and it’s my hope that many more continue to do so,” added Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

The program utilizes the requirements of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) signed by President Trump in May 2017 to determine awardees.

Employers seeking further information should contact hirevets@dol.gov.