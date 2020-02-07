Greenville Man Dies While in Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

On February 6, around 5:40 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a call of a home invasion on Linda Avenue. Officers were headed to the scene were told by dispatch that the victim stated the offender had forced his way into the residence by breaking out a window and crawling inside.

According to a statement from the victim, the offender, 43-year-old black man from Greenville, began breaking items inside the residence and acting violent. The victim says her and her daughter locked themselves in their bedroom to try and get away from Powell.

Officers arrived and made entry into the residence. They found Powell lying on the floor kicking and acting erratic. He continued to roll on the floor and did not seem to be in his right mind as officers attempted to talk to him. Officers then placed the offender into custody with minimal effort as he continued to stay on the floor.

As officers escorted the offender to the patrol car, they notified paramedics to meet them at the residence to check out the offender, due to his behavior and a minor cut on his arm. The cut appeared to be from when Powell crawled in through the broken window.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, completed their check of Powell and officers then transported him to the jail.

As officers arrived at the jail, they noticed Powell beginning to have trouble breathing. He then became unresponsive. Officers immediately took Powell out of the patrol car and began to perform CPR. Paramedics were called to the jail and arrived a short time later where they began to nurse Powell. He was then transported by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama emergency room.

Powell regained a pulse for a brief period but was later pronounced dead at 7.am.

The Greenville Police Department has requested that the State Bureau of Investigation conduct a review of the incident and that an autopsy be performed in order to verify the cause of death.

“The Greenville Police Department would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Powell. This was an unfortunate event that will be independently reviewed to ensure all the proper actions were taken. Our officers work hard every day to ensure the safety of the citizens of Greenville which includes anyone who is placed into custody as well,” Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said.