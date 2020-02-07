NTSB: No Outward Engine Failure in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of outward engine failure.

That’s according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and downward through the fog before it crashed into the hillside..

