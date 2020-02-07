Oprah says Gayle King ‘Not Doing Well’ After Social Media Backlash over Kobe Bryant Rape Case Question

by Alabama News Network Staff

Oprah Winfrey says her friend Gayle King is facing death threats following a social media backlash caused by an interview with retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie that involved the late Kobe Bryant.

Winfrey said on “Hoda & Jenna & Friends” that King “is not doing well” and has to travel with security because of threats. Winfrey criticized what she called “misogynist vitriol” against King. CBS released an excerpt of King’s interview online and on CBS News’ social media accounts that focused on a sexual assault case that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

King asks Leslie whether the case made Bryant’s legacy complicated for her. Leslie said it didn’t. King later said she was angry about the excerpt.

