School Closing Protocol for Severe Weather

by Jerome Jones

When it comes to severe weather, safety is officials’ number one priority. Thursday there were multiple school closures in our area due to the threat of severe weather.

Despite the school closures and delays in our area, Pike Road and Elmore County Schools went on as planned. We spoke with Elmore County School officials on what goes into the decision to close or delay classes when severe weather is in the forecast.

According to Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis, timing is the number one factor that is considered. Dennis says that sometimes the school can be the safest structure tor children during weather events, but they do not want students being bussed to our from school during severe weather.

Officials are also in constant contact with Emergency Management Agencies and the National Weather Service.

The decision is usually made between 24 and 12 hours prior to a weather event.