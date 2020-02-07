Selma Police Investigating Teen’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Sgt. Ray Blanks says police responded to the 1900 block of Keller Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. He says when investigators arrived on the scene, they found a teenage male victim lying unresponsive.

Sgt Blanks says the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.