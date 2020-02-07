Showers Early Then Afternoon Sunshine Saturday

by Shane Butler

A quick moving disturbance will slide through the state early Saturday morning. We expect some light rain to accompany to the system. Rainfall will be light and well under .25 of an inch. We return to sunny skies area wide by the late afternoon. Temps should manage lower 60s for highs. Sunday is looking a lot brighter and warmer! Temps will reach mid to upper 60s for highs. This looks like your better day of the weekend weatherwise. Looking ahead into next week and we’re seeing a rainy weather pattern. Clouds and rain will hover over the region Monday through Thursday. Rainfall potential ranges between 2-4 inches. It’s with a southerly wind flow through midweek, so temps will remain rather mild for February. Daytime highs top out in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. By Friday, drier air returns and temps cool down again with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.