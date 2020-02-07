Update: Weather Officials Confirm Tornado Hit Marengo County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has inspected the area in Marengo County where a storm hit early yesterday morning. A team has determined it was a tornado that touched down.

They say the tornado was an EF-1, with winds around 105-110 mph. The path was 1.29 miles and 400 yards wide.

The tornado destroyed two mobile homes and a barn and damaged two homes. The tornado touched down near the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and County Road 54, south of Demopolis.

As Alabama News Network has reported, a woman was killed inside one of the mobile homes. A man who was inside was injured, but three children who were also there were not hurt.

The Alabama News Network weather camera in Demopolis may have captured images of that storm before the tornado formed. Our camera recorded near-constant lightning minutes before the tornado hit, shortly after 2 a.m.