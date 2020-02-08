Cold With Areas Of Fog Saturday Night; Mostly Sunny And Mild Sunday

by Ben Lang

It wasn’t the nicest start to the weekend with cold temperatures, clouds, and light rain Saturday morning. Fortunately, the rain quickly cleared to the southeast, and sunshine quickly returned for most locations this afternoon behind a cold front. Temperatures rebounded into the 50s and low 60s. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures falling through the 40s between 7 and 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s. Areas of fog could develop overnight and reduce visibility below a mile at times early Sunday morning, so be mindful of that.

Temperatures rebound nicely Sunday afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night looks milder as clouds increase and south winds keep lows near 50 degrees.

Monday morning looks dry and could feature some sunshine prior to noon. However, showers and storms arrive by the afternoon as another weather system approaches from the northwest. Severe storms are not expected, but rain could be locally heavy. The potential for heavy rain looks like the theme for Alabama next week. However, models still show the heaviest rain concentrated to our north, near the I-20 corridor. Both the GFS and European models runs keep rain totals near 1″ through Thursday in our area. Still, given recent heavy rains, we’ll keep an eye on flash flooding potential.

Severe weather is not expected Monday through Thursday. However, thunderstorms are possible each day through Thursday given high temperatures near or above 70° each day and extra lift courtesy of frontal boundaries. We’ll keep an eye on severe weather potential, should that develop on any given day.

Expect highs generally in the upper 60s/low 70s Monday through Thursday with lows in the 50s to low 60s. A front finally clears our area to the south Friday (Valentine’s Day). Rain continues to look less likely Friday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. For now, next weekend looks dry and fairly mild with highs in the low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday.