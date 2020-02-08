FBI Partners with Auburn as it Creates New Alabama Work Base

by Alabama News Network Staff

The FBI is partnering with Auburn University. FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich visited Auburn recently to discuss the relationship. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Bowdich discussed FBI priorities such as counterterrorism, cyber-crime, and counterintelligence. University spokeswoman Amy Weaver says the new agreement describes Auburn as a partner with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the agency expands its workforce and operations at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. The newspaper reports that Auburn will help educate and train FBI employees. The FBI and Auburn also will share research and technology with an aim of advancing criminal justice and student and faculty opportunities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)