Funeral Announced for Slain Alabama Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

WARRIOR, Ala. (AP) – Funeral plans have been announced for an Alabama police officer who was fatally shot during a vehicle pursuit. Kimberly Mayor Bob Ellerbrock says Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear was assisting officers from another department on Tuesday when the driver who was fleeing shot him. He was pronounced dead Wednesday. A funeral for O’Rear will be held on Monday. Thirty-seven-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson has been charged with capital murder, attempted murder of a police officer and firing a gun at police. It’s unclear whether Johnson has an attorney.

