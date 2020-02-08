Mom, Six Kids Die in Mississippi House Fire; Dad Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) – A mother and six children have died in a house fire in a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi. The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the city of Clinton. A city spokesman says the children ranged in age from 1 to about 15. The mother was 33. He says the father tried to rescue the family and was later hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

