Montgomery Biscuits Proclaim 2020 as “Year of Chicken”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Biscuits are already getting ready for the start of baseball season in April. The team has proclaimed 2020 to be the “Year of Chicken.”

Montgomery Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy was live on Alabama News Network at noon to talk about chicken-themed promotions and other exciting events happening this year.

Murphy says the year will feature two special T-shirt designs. One has a baker on top of a chicken that will highlight the team’s biscuit toss that happens during games. The other is the rally chicken design to promote the Rally Chicken, who will be called on if the team is behind going into the ninth inning.

Both designs are available in the Biscuit Basket gift shop at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits’ first home game is April 15 at 6:35 p.m., which will include fireworks following the game.

Overall, the team has scheduled 29 giveaway days and 23 fireworks shows.

On Fridays, the Biscuits will have Ladies Night. Ladies can enter to win special prizes.

Murphy says Sunday games will have more consistent start times, with the first pitch at 3:33 p.m., courtesy of the Vance Law Firm. In the past, game times ranged from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

One exception will be on September 6, the Sunday before Labor Day, which will be a night game featuring fireworks.

