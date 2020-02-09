Center ‘Sanitized, Cleaned, Scrubbed’ after Illnesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The director of a coastal Mississippi convention center says an area of the building has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following reports of illnesses among groups that had events there. Gulf coast news outlets report dozens of people who attended a Mardi Gras Ball at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center last weekend reported gastro-intestinal problems. People who attended an event a week earlier in the same part of the facility also reported the same symptoms. Mississippi’s health department hasn’t identified the illness but is investigating the possibility of a norovirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)