Group Plans Selma-to-Montgomery Bike Ride for Civil Rights

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Bicyclists are planning a ride from the west Alabama city of Selma to Montgomery to commemorate a landmark civil rights event. The Montgomery Bicycle Club will stage a Selma-to-Montgomery bicycle ride on Feb. 22 along the same route that voting rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. walked in 1965. Nearly 500 riders from more than 30 states have registered. Alabama troopers beat marchers attempting the walk on March 7, 1965.

