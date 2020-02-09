Investigators will Look at Window Bars in Mississippi Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) – A city spokesman says fire officials will investigate whether bars on the windows of a central Mississippi home prevented a mother and her six children from escaping a fire. The bars were intended to keep burglars out. Clinton City spokesman Mark Jones told news outlets that investigators will also be looking for smoke alarms at the home. The father was the lone survivor of the blaze early Saturday morning in Clinton, a city of about 26,500 people just outside the capital city of Jackson. Jones said the father tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises.

