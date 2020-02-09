Showers And Storms Return Monday; Severe Storms Possible Late Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a very nice early February day across central and south Alabama. We saw a healthy dose of sunshine, and temperatures surged into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds increase this evening, with a generally partly cloudy sky through tonight. Temperatures fall from the mid 50s at 7PM into the low 50s by 11PM. Temperatures don’t budge much from there, with lows near 50°.

Showers and perhaps some storms arrive in west Alabama Monday morning. Showers and a few storms become more likely area-wide through the course of the day. Any spots that manage to stay rain free into the afternoon could reach the low 70s. Elsewhere, expect highs in the 60s. The potential for heavy rain looks like the theme for Alabama next week. However, models still show the heaviest rain concentrated to our north, near the I-20 corridor. Both the GFS and European model runs keep rain totals below 1″ through Thursday south of Highway 80. Totals (according to those models anyway) could be closer to 2″ further north. The heavy rain across north Alabama could lead to river flooding in our area down the line.

Severe storms could be a threat late Wednesday through early Thursday. The storm prediction center outlines central and south Alabama within a 15% chance for severe storms. Within that area, there’s a 30% chance for severe storms spanning from central Mississippi into west-central Alabama. Details are limited at this time, but tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and large hail are all potential threats.

Expect highs generally in the upper 60s/low 70s Monday through Thursday with lows in the 50s to low 60s. A front finally clears our area to the south Thursday. Rain now looks unlikely Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain could return next weekend into early the following week. For now, rain chances are low those days until models show more consistency in the coverage/timing of the next weather system.