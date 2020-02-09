Trump Lashes Out at Jones, Predicts GOP Senate Victory

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Donald Trump is predicting a GOP Senate victory in Alabama following Democrat Doug Jones’ vote to convict him. Trump in a Tweet on Sunday lashed out at Jones, calling him a lightweight and his vote partisan. The president said it was so good to see that Republicans will be winning the Senate seat back. Lizzie Grams, a spokeswoman for Jones’ campaign, said Jones declined to comment. In a statement after his vote, Jones said he reluctantly concluded that the evidence was sufficient to convict Trump for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

