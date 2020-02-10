Abrams & Biden Headline Speakers at Historic Brown Chapel Church

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A couple of big names are on the way to Selma for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden — and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will be among the speakers at Historic Brown Chapel Church during Jubilee weekend.

Pastor Leodis Strong says Biden — will be one of the guest speakers during the Sunday morning service.

He says Stacey Abrams — will be the keynote speaker.

“Stacey Abrams has so much to say and is just beginning to write her story. We’re happy to be a part of bringing her to Selma,” said Strong.

Abrams is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party.

After an unsuccessful run for governor in Georgia in 2018 — Abrams is now leading a nationwide effort — to fight voter suppression — and promote free and fair elections.

“That emphasizes the significance, the importance of not just the historic aspect of that, but the connection, the linkage between the historical and the right now,” said Strong.

The Rev. Al Sharpton — is also a confirmed guest speaker at the service.

Strong says the service will also recognize the foot soldiers of the Selma movement — and their contribution to the voting rights struggle.