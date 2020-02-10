Alabama Republicans Mourn the Sudden Loss of Tom Collins

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) released the following statement on Monday regarding the sudden passing of Tom Collins, the husband of State Rep. Terri Collins (R – Decatur) and a beloved member of the Decatur community:

“The members of the House Republican Caucus and I are praying for our colleague, State Rep. Terri Collins, and we join her in mourning the loss of her husband, Tom. Their family and the friends they shared remain in our thoughts, as well.

Tom Collins lived his life in a manner that reflected his deeply-held Christian faith, and he proved to be a kind and steadying influence to all who were in his presence. The deep love and devotion that Tom and Terri felt for each other was in full evidence each time they were together.

I have often said that the House Republican Caucus is a family, so when one of us suffers a loss, all of our members share the hurt. Tom’s loss touches us especially closely because he accompanied Terri to our Caucus lunch and broke bread with our members just last week.

We continue to ask God to bless Terri and her family with comfort and healing that only He can provide in the days ahead.”

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) on Monday released the following statement regarding the weekend passing of Tom Collins, the husband of State Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur:

“Just last week the Legislature convened its 2020 session, and as tradition dictates, many of the spouses and children of our members traveled to Montgomery for the occasion and to attend Gov. Ivey’s State of the State Address. Tom Collins was among them.

Tom was often at the side of his wife, Rep. Terri Collins, and he proved to be a supporting and encouraging partner throughout her public service. All of us came to know him as a committed Christian who worked hard to reflect Godly principles in his thoughts, speech, and actions.

Everyone who met Tom Collins immediately recognized and appreciated his kind and gentle manner. He was liked by all and loved by most.

I know that every member of the Alabama Legislature is keeping Rep. Collins and her family in their thoughts, and Deb and I join them in asking God to comfort their grief, heal their hearts, and wrap His arms around them as they mourn.”