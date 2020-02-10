ASU Agrees on Transfer Partnership with Shelton State Community College

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University is making it easier for some community college students to transfer.

The presidents of Shelton State Community College and Alabama State University met Monday to sign a partnership that they hope will benefit both of their students. For students who transfer from Shelton to Alabama State, or vice versa, this partnership will make the credit process easier.

The presidents say this opportunity is a win for all their students.

Alabama State president, Quinton Ross, says this gives students opportunity to expand to do anything that they’d like to do.

School officials say the partnership will also open up potential scholarship opportunities from both both colleges.