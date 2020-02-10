HUD Announces Foster Youth Independence Program Coming to Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they will enter into a partnership agreement with Public Housing Authorities (PHA) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The partnership will assist youth under age 25 with a history of child welfare involvement, secure adequate housing through the request of Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPV). The Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) initiative aims to help communities increase housing options for prior foster youth that are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“Homelessness is a serious issue experienced by too many youth exiting foster care and we believe this initiative will help lessen the risk to youth in Alabama,” said DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.

A celebration and signing of the memos of understanding (MOU) will be held in the State Department of Human Resources board room Tuesday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. Representatives from DHR, PHA and HUD will be present to sign MOUs confirming Alabama’s participation in the Foster Youth Independence Program. The celebration will also feature Alabama’s first recipient of the Foster Youth Independence Program.

A young person eligible to receive a FYI /TPV under the notice must meet ALL of the following requirements:

Has attained at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age;

Left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, in accordance with a

transition plan described in section 475(5)(H) of the Social Security Act at age 16 or older; and

Be homeless or is at risk of becoming homeless.

A young person who meets the above requirements and is pregnant and parenting is also eligible. An application for FYI program can be found at dhr.alabama.gov.