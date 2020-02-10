Jackson State University President Arrested on Prostitution, Marijuana Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The president of Jackson State University resigned Monday after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

A Clinton Police Department release says 57-year-old William Bynum Jr. was among more than a dozen people arrested over the weekend. A separate release from the Mississippi university system on Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately.

Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.

He has been president of Jackson State since 2017.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)