NCAA Stepping Up Lobbying Efforts as Congress Considers Allowing Endorsement Money for Athletes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The NCAA is stepping up its lobbying efforts as Congress considers allowing endorsement money for college athletes.

Federal disclosure forms show the NCAA and its allies spent nearly $1 million to lobby Congress last year. The NCAA has said it will allow athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness,” but only with restrictions. It argues that letting players sign unlimited endorsement deals could corrupt recruiting and destroy competitive balance.

Advocates for greater freedoms for players say they’re concerned the deep-pocketed NCAA has too much influence in Washington.

