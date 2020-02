Pike Road Approves Site Plan for Publix Grocery Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday night the Pike Road Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plans for the new Publix shopping center.

The center will be located on a parcel at the corner of Vaughn road and Pike Road. The tract of land is apporximately 14 acres.

Groundbreaking is planned for the end of February or first of March. Construction is expected to be complete by Spring of 2021.