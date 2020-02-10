Rain & Storms This Week

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is in store for our area this week. Rain and storms are possible through Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe especially Wednesday evening into Thursday. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a tornado. Rain has been a big issue just north of us. The axis of moderate to heavy rain has set up over northcentral Alabama. This keeps all but our northern most counties out of the significant flood threat. Two to six inches of rain is possible over areas near and around Birmingham over the next few days. All that rain/water will have to come south and that will lead to river flooding down our way. Despite all the clouds and rain, temps will be rather warm for this time of the year. Highs will manage mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. A frontal boundary sweeps the rain out and ushers in colder air late week. High temps will only reach the mid 50s Friday.