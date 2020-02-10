Reward for 4 Farm Animals, Including Zebra Killed in Covington Co. Raised to $7,500

by Alabama News Network Staff

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for the slaying of four farm animals in Covington County has been raised. The owner has raised the reward to $7500.

According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, a zebra, a cow and two miniature horses were shot multiple times on Academy Drive in late December.

The reward was previously set at $5,000.

Contact the Andalusia Police Department or the Covington County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information on this case.