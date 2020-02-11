About 300 MPS Student View “Just Mercy” to Gain Understanding of Justice System

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several Montgomery Public School students are learning about the justice system at the movies.

On Tuesday, Montgomery City Councilmen O’Ronde Mitchell and Cornelius “CC” Calhoun was accompanied by 300 MPS students to Chantilly 13 Theaters to a showing of the film “Just Mercy”. The film is based on the true story of attorney Brian Stevenson and the formation of the Equal Justice Initiative.

The Councilmen hope that by students seeing this film, they will gain insight and understanding about our justice system.

The city council says there are other projects in the works with MPS.