Clouds and rain sticking around

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary remains draped across our state and positioned just to our north. Rain will continue to move along the boundary while showers develop well out ahead of it. Temps remain rather mild for this time of the year. We should see temps climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. A line of rain/storms move into the state late Wednesday night and depart the area Thursday. We have the risk for strong to severe storms with this system. The main threats will be a few tornadoes and damaging winds. The higher risk will favor areas west of I-65. We expect a line of storms to enter west Alabama around 10pm and advance eastward overnight. The rain activity departs and skies begin to clear late Thursday. Sunny but colder conditions settle in for Friday. Highs will only manage lower 50s Friday afternoon. It’s much colder Friday night as temps drop into the lower 30s for lows. A pretty decent Saturday is ahead with sunshine and temps back in the 60s. Clouds return but temps still climb into the upper 60s Sunday.