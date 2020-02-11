Frazer United Methodist Church Names New Senior Pastor

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of the largest churches in Alabama has a new senior pastor.

In an email sent to the congregation, the Staff-Parish Relations Committee, in conjunction with Bishop David Graves, named Dr. Chris Montgomery as the new senior pastor to lead the megachurch on Atlanta Highway.

Dr. Montgomery is currently serving as the executive pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church in Huntsville.

Dr. Montgomery will start July 1, 2020.

In December 2019, current pastor Larry Bryars announced his retirement as lead pastor effective in June 2020.

Pastor Bryars, 66, said he wanted to spend more time with his family and grandchildren. Pastor Bryars said he’s also looking forward to seeing what new ministries God has in store for him.