by Alabama News Network Staff

An adult male sustained a fatal gunshot wound while in the 700 block of Sandra Street at about 2 p.m. and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police are treating this shooting as a homicide.

There was a 3-year old present and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A dog sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local animal hospital.