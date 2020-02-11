MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Benefits of cervical cancer screening + Smart watches detecting illnesses

by Samantha Williams

A new Harvard study showed increased screenings could eliminate cervical cancer from the U.S. in the next two decades. Researchers say while HPV vaccination helps reduce cervical cancer over time, screening plays a critical, immediate role. It’s recommended that women 21 to 65 years old are screened for cervical cancer every three years using a pap test.

And, a new initiative in the U.K. is aiming to use smart watches and other wearable technologies to detect early signs of degenerative conditions– like Alzheimer’s. The devices record sleep patterns and analyze speech and movement patterns. That information can be crucial to getting an early diagnosis… as well as early treatment.