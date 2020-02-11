Warm & Wet; Strong Storms Wednesday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR TUESDAY: Keep the umbrella close today as it will remain wet with occasional rain and by this afternoon, a few stronger storms are possible as the SPC has portions of Central Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today. This is a low end, conditional threat, but a few storms this afternoon could produce gusty winds.

For the day itself, expect a cloudy day with rain at times, and very warm temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Severe thunderstorms become possible statewide Wednesday night ahead of a dynamic weather system with strong wind fields. The SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for most of the state. Far Southeast Alabama is under a “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

For now it looks like the main window for heavier storms will come from around 6PM Wednesday evening through 6AM Thursday morning. If instability values can rise sufficiently, all modes of severe weather will be possible, including hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Somewhat similar to the event we experienced last Wednesday night.

We will also have to watch for some flooding issues, with an additional 1-3 inches of rain possible. Before the storms arrive, the day itself Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and mild with a high in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain ends early in the day Thursday; some clearing is possible by afternoon with temperatures holding in the 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny; we start the day in the 30s; the high will be in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the 60s. Clouds increase Saturday night, and wet weather returns Sunday with periods of rain. Sunday will be fairly mild with a high in the 60s. This pattern looks to continue into the first few days of next week with mild temperatures and wet conditions.

Stay dry!

Ryan