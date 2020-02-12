AG Steve Marshall ‘Not Happy’ with Record Level of Lethal Violence Against Alabama Police Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed his disapproval of a record level of lethal violence against law enforcement officers in the state. Seven Alabama law enforcement officers have been shot and killed in the past 13 months.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Marshall deplored the loss of life and said the pattern must end.

The Republican attorney general also suggested an anti-law enforcement view was a contributing factor to the uptick in violence. Marshall asked parents to teach children to respect law enforcement, and asked news media not to only focus on “bad apples” within police officer ranks.

