Alabama House Votes to Limit Cities’ Ability to Start Occupational Taxes

by Alabama News Network Staff

A proposal in the Alabama Legislature would prohibit cities from enacting new occupational taxes without approval of lawmakers.

The House of Representatives voted 74-27 Tuesday to approve the bill that now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The measure comes as the city of Montgomery explores the possibility of creating a 1% occupational tax.

The bill by Republican Rep. Chris Sells of Greenville would prohibit cities from enacting occupational taxes through their city councils.

Local occupational taxes could still be enacted but would require the approval of a local bill in the Alabama Legislature. The bill would not impact any existing occupational taxes.

