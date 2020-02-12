Atlanta Highway Wells Fargo Robbed Wednesday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wells Fargo bank in the 6200 block of Atlanta Highway at Bell Road in Montgomery was robbed of an unspecified amount of money around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The adult male suspect entered the business, produced a note and then fled on foot. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red shirt, red hat, and clear glasses.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

Montgomery police have launched an investigation into the robbery.