Hyundai Donating $70,000 to Create Robotics Teams at all MPS Middle Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama will donate $70,000 to boost robotics programs in Montgomery Public Schools.

Hyundai is teaming up with Auburn University’s Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE) to start the Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence (HIRE). The goal of HIRE is to establish robotics teams at public middle schools in Montgomery County to seed the next generation of a technically proficient workforce.

There will be a check presentation featuring representatives from Hyundai, Auburn University and MPS on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. in the MPS Central Office Auditorium at 307 S. Decatur St.

The grant will make it possible to provide four VEX robotics kits at each MPS middle school. Educators from the SCORE center will provide training for teachers at each of the schools.

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama decided to sponsor this robotics-based program in the Montgomery Public Schools system middle schools because we believe it is critical for students to experience technology and engineering at an early age,” said Robert Burns, HMMA vice president of Human Resources and Administration.

“This program will help the students to understand the 21st century skills they will need to be successful if they choose a career in automated manufacturing design.”

This donation is just the latest sign of Hyundai’s commitment to education. Last year, Hyundai donated $250,000 to Montgomery Public Schools to fund the Hyundai ST Math Initiative at five elementary schools.

Mary Lou Ewald, director of STEM outreach programs for Auburn University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics, said that with the HIRE partnership, Hyundai is showing its commitment to developing the talent pool that exists in the region.

“SCORE at Auburn University is excited to partner with HMMA and MPS to bring hands-on STEM opportunities to middle school students in Montgomery,” Ewald said. “SCORE has played a major role in growing robotics programs across the state, making Alabama the fastest growing state for robotics in the country two years in a row.”

Dr. Ann Roy Moore, superintendent of MPS, said she is honored by the tremendous support Hyundai has provided to students in Montgomery County and grateful that Auburn University’s SCORE center is lending its expertise.

“This grant creates a wonderful opportunity for our students and teachers and allows us to expand our STEM education offerings,” Dr. Moore said. “Robotics programs have the power to spark students’ passion for learning.”