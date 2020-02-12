Macon East Academy Students Show ‘Random Act of Kindness’ at Montgomery Nursing Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon East Academy students grades Kindergarten to sixth performed for residents at the Wesley Gardens nursing home in Montgomery. They sang and gave gifts to the residents of the nursing home.

Their theme for the day was: “A Random Act of Kindness”.

About 100 students were at the nursing home to show residents kindness during the Valentine’s season.

This is the 3rd year that Macon East Academy has visited and performed at the nursing home.