Rain & Storms Overnight

by Shane Butler



It’s going to rather mild through the evening hours but overnight rain and storms are likely. A line of storms will move out of Mississippi into west Alabama around 11pm. These storms will be capable of damaging winds and possibly a tornado. Rainfall potential will be around a half inch or less. The storms are expected to weaken a bit as they move east of the I-65 corridor. We expect the storms to move out of our area and into Georgia by late morning. Clouds and some rain activity lingers into the afternoon hours. Winds become northwesterly and usher in much cooler air heading into the evening. Skies eventually clear out and temps plunge into the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Sunshine and dry conditions prevail throughout the day but temps only manage low to mid 50s for highs. We do have a pretty decent weekend ahead weatherwise. It’s a mainly dry and warmer setup with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Moisture makes a return and we’re back into a rainy weather pattern early next week.