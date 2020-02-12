Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and warm start to the day across central and south Alabama. Morning lows only fell into the low to mid 60s for many locations. Expect another warm afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, potentially clipping the low 80s in some spots. Throughout the day, we’re primarily looking at a cloudy sky with scattered showers at times. However, potentially strong to severe storms arrive late this evening in west Alabama. These storms will be in a northeast to southwest oriented line and travel southeast through our area overnight. The threat for severe storms continues until about 7-9AM Thursday morning, though the strength of these storms and therefore severe weather threat should diminish with time. The primary severe weather hazards are damaging straight line winds and a brief tornado or two. However, any instances of severe weather should be rather isolated overnight.

Temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight as a cold front works through our area. We won’t warm up much Thursday with lingering clouds behind the front. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Thursday night turns cooler, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some clouds may linger Friday morning, but expect a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler Valentine’s Day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night looks rather chills with lows near 30°.

Saturday looks dry and mild with highs in the low 60s. We’re likely to see some clouds, but a decent bit of sunshine also. Saturday night stays milder with lows near 40°. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s, but expect a mostly cloudy sky. Rain could also return to our area, but looks light and somewhat scattered at this time.

Next week could begin another wet-weather pattern for our area. While rain amounts don’t appear tremendous, there’s at least a chance for rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Wednesday may feature the most widespread rain and possibly some storms. Temperatures look mild next week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.