Warm Wednesday; Strong Storms Expected After Midnight

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY WARM WEDNESDAY: Most of today will be cloudy and breezy as our winds increase out of the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Look for scattered showers and temperatures well into the 70s this afternoon. As the cold front approaches, strong to perhaps severe storms will develop west of the state, and these look to impact Alabama late tonight and into the early morning hours Thursday.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT: The SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for much of North/Central Alabama today, with a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for Central and South Alabama.

Unfortunately, this looks to be another overnight event for much state as the main window for strong to severe storms will come around 9PM tonight until 9AM Thursday. We will mention as the line of storms pushes southeast through the state, they should be weakening, but there remains enough of a threat, that we will need to stay weather aware overnight.

THREATS: There will be plenty of wind shear and dynamics with this system, but instability values will not be overly impressive. Stronger storms tonight could produce hail, damaging winds, and possible a brief tornado or two. For now the overall tornado threat looks fairly low, but certainly not zero.

RAIN: Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely tomorrow night, and with the ground totally saturated some flooding issues could develop overnight.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain and storms will end early in the day Thursday, and we should see a clearing sky from west to east late in the day with a high in the 60s. We do note, extreme East and Southeast Alabama are highlighted in a “marginal risk” for first thing tomorrow morning, but by mid morning, the storms should be pushing out of the state.

Friday be sunny and very cool; we start the day in the mid to upper 30s in many areas, and the high will be in the 50s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A cold morning Saturday with freezing temps expected, but the day should be sunny with a high in the lower 60s . Clouds increase Sunday, and some rain could reach the state by late afternoon. The high Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

WET NEXT WEEK: Another stalled boundary looks to setup across the state with rain on a daily basis for the first half of next week. Temperatures look to mild and above average with 70s expected.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan