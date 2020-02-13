14-Year-Old Horseshoe Bend Student in Possession of Firearm on Campus Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 14-year-old Horseshoe Bend School student was found in possession of a handgun at the school.

As a result of the investigation, the juvenile has been charged with making terrorist threats and carrying a concealed weapon during school activities.

The juvenile was taken into custody and placed in a Juvenile Detention Center.

The administration placed the school on lock down as a result of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Newsite Police Department are conducting an investigation into an incident.