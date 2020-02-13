A Brief Cold Snap

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary moves eastward and pushes the rain activity into Georgia. High pressure will build over the area and allow us to dry out for a few days. The winds are northwesterly and bringing in colder air to the state. Temps will drop into the mid 30s tonight and lower 30s tomorrow night. These clouds overhead will eventually break up and we have sunshine on the way for Friday. Even with full sunshine, temps remain cooler with highs in the 50s. More sunshine and dry conditions are on tap for Saturday. After a cold start, we rebound nicely into the lower to mid 60s for highs. Moisture will begin returning and a few showers are possible Sunday and Monday. Temps during this time will be rather mild with lower 70s likely. More rain is on the way and we see us having a better chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re drying out and cooler down later next week.